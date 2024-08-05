Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $283.00 to $281.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $250.75.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $243.85 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.05. Illinois Tool Works has a fifty-two week low of $217.50 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The firm has a market cap of $72.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 99.74%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $238.82 per share, for a total transaction of $185,085.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 121,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,018,062.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Hamel Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.2% in the second quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 30,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,241,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 8.3% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 96,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,606,000 after purchasing an additional 16,205 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $507,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

