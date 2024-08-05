IG Group (LON:IGG) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,100 at Royal Bank of Canada

IG Group (LON:IGG – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,000 ($12.86) to GBX 1,100 ($14.15) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of IG Group in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 965.50 ($12.42).

IG Group Price Performance

IG Group Increases Dividend

Shares of IGG stock opened at GBX 915.50 ($11.78) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 1,237.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 836.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 767.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.18. IG Group has a twelve month low of GBX 600.50 ($7.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 953.01 ($12.26).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 32.64 ($0.42) per share. This represents a yield of 3.86%. This is an increase from IG Group’s previous dividend of $13.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. IG Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6,216.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at IG Group

In other IG Group news, insider Charlie Rozes sold 23,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 910 ($11.71), for a total transaction of £210,100.80 ($270,260.87). 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About IG Group

IG Group Holdings plc, a fintech company, engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers over the counter (OTC) derivatives, which include CFD (Contracts For Difference) that enable traders to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits, and negative-balance protection; and OTC FX and options, and spread bets, under IG and IG Prime brands.

Further Reading

