Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.23), reports. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion.

HTZ stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.70. The company had a trading volume of 6,393,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,036,220. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.90. Hertz Global has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $17.95.

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc operates as a vehicle rental company. The company operates through two segments, Americas Rental Car and International Rental Car. It offers vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty brands from company-operated, licensee, and franchisee locations in the United States, Africa, Asia, Australia, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and New Zealand.

