Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.67.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on HRMY. Citigroup began coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 12th.
Shares of HRMY stock opened at $32.40 on Wednesday. Harmony Biosciences has a 12-month low of $18.61 and a 12-month high of $39.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.34.
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.
