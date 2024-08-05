Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.67.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HRMY. Citigroup began coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Institutional Trading of Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRMY. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 1.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 35,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 1.8% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 28,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Harmony Biosciences by 7.0% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 20,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRMY stock opened at $32.40 on Wednesday. Harmony Biosciences has a 12-month low of $18.61 and a 12-month high of $39.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.34.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

