GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

GEE Group Stock Performance

JOB opened at $0.31 on Thursday. GEE Group has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.47 million, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Randall Waterfield purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.38 per share, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 805,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 535,612 shares of company stock worth $196,161 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GEE Group

GEE Group Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GEE Group stock. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in GEE Group Inc. ( NYSE:JOB Free Report ) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 487,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,053 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC owned approximately 0.45% of GEE Group worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.

Featured Stories

