Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Stake Raised by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GRMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America downgraded Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Garmin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.83.

Garmin Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of GRMN traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $168.52. 943,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,842. The company has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.86. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $99.61 and a 12-month high of $179.76.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.18. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Garmin’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin

In related news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $674,683.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,551,530.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $674,683.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,551,530.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $379,830.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,256.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

