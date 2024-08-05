GAMMA Investing LLC Raises Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,607,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth $127,450,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 24,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 142.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 48,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,200,000 after buying an additional 28,459 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

In related news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $51,177.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,438 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,967.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 332 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $51,177.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,967.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $5,329,119.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,256,703.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,255 shares of company stock valued at $8,970,026. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BAH traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.98. 953,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.55. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $106.90 and a 12-month high of $164.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.28. The firm has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 65.80% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on BAH. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BAH

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.