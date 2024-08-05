GAMMA Investing LLC Has $408,000 Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $749,561,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,976,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $428,449,000 after acquiring an additional 265,116 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,644,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $445,103,000 after buying an additional 904,804 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,668,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $225,283,000 after acquiring an additional 61,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 31.1% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,899,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $194,262,000 after acquiring an additional 687,940 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $3.33 on Friday, hitting $61.98. The stock had a trading volume of 23,117,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,879,998. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $70.66. The stock has a market cap of $63.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. William Blair raised shares of PayPal to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.94.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

