GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 8,601 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,601 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOVT. TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 38,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 29.6% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of BATS GOVT traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.35. The company had a trading volume of 8,628,317 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.58.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.0606 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

