GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 817 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 53.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.1% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Cullen Investment Group LTD. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 19,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 14.3% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 91,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,710,000 after purchasing an additional 11,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APD traded down $5.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $281.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,832,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,808. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $212.24 and a one year high of $307.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $62.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 63.90%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $257.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $292.14.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

