GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 1,840 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 64.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 89.6% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in DTE Energy by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.30.

DTE Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE DTE traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,256,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,048. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.72 and its 200-day moving average is $110.80. The company has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. DTE Energy has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $126.76.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.22. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 66.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,836. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Trevor F. Lauer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $402,745.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,843,788.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,698 shares of company stock valued at $1,702,444 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report).

