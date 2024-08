Games for a Living Price Tops $0.0103 on Top Exchanges (GFAL)

Games for a Living (GFAL) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 4th. One Games for a Living token can currently be purchased for about $0.0103 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Games for a Living has a market cap of $26.21 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of Games for a Living was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Games for a Living has traded 24% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Games for a Living Profile

Games for a Living launched on March 13th, 2023. Games for a Living’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,532,832,695 tokens. The official website for Games for a Living is gamesforaliving.com. Games for a Living’s official Twitter account is @gfal_official. Games for a Living’s official message board is medium.com/@gfal.

Games for a Living Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Games for a Living (GFAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Games for a Living has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,532,832,695.382315 in circulation. The last known price of Games for a Living is 0.01133272 USD and is down -5.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $2,101,049.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gamesforaliving.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Games for a Living directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Games for a Living should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Games for a Living using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

