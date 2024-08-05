Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.550-1.750 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.4 billion-$4.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.6 billion. Floor & Decor also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.55-$1.75 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on FND. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Floor & Decor from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Floor & Decor from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $103.32.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Stock Up 4.0 %

NYSE FND traded up $3.75 on Friday, reaching $97.89. 4,632,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,302,808. Floor & Decor has a 12 month low of $76.30 and a 12 month high of $135.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.61. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.29, a PEG ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.74.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Floor & Decor

In other news, Director Peter Starrett sold 1,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total value of $192,375.09. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,543,998.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total value of $124,341.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,473.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 1,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total value of $192,375.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,620 shares in the company, valued at $14,543,998.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,778 shares of company stock valued at $5,182,791. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.