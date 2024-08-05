FlatQube Price Hits $0.0948 (QUBE)

FlatQube (QUBE) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. FlatQube has a total market capitalization of $41.41 million and approximately $180.64 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FlatQube token can currently be purchased for $0.0948 or 0.00000173 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FlatQube has traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FlatQube Profile

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,937,900 tokens. FlatQube’s official message board is flatqube.medium.com. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here. FlatQube’s official website is flatqube.io.

Buying and Selling FlatQube

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 0.09526291 USD and is down -3.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $197.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlatQube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FlatQube using one of the exchanges listed above.

