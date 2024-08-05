First Hawaiian Bank Has $26.91 Million Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises approximately 0.9% of First Hawaiian Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. First Hawaiian Bank owned 0.13% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $26,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Breakwater Capital Group grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 5,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,764,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $9,265,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 47,016.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,505,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $764,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,655 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $15.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $537.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,056,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,193. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $424.22 and a fifty-two week high of $574.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $542.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $534.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

