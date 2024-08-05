Ethena USDe Trading 0% Lower Over Last Week (USDE)

Ethena USDe (USDE) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 4th. One Ethena USDe token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethena USDe has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ethena USDe has a total market capitalization of $3.20 billion and approximately $165.46 million worth of Ethena USDe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethena USDe Profile

Ethena USDe’s total supply is 3,208,194,336 tokens. The official website for Ethena USDe is www.ethena.fi. Ethena USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs.

Ethena USDe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena USDe (USDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena USDe has a current supply of 3,210,212,388.650722. The last known price of Ethena USDe is 0.99893489 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $108,136,807.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena USDe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethena USDe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethena USDe using one of the exchanges listed above.

