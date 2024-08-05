Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Purchased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 172.7% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 30 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 36 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of EQIX stock traded down $4.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $806.65. The stock had a trading volume of 379,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,985. The firm has a market cap of $76.56 billion, a PE ratio of 80.91, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $771.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $796.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $677.80 and a fifty-two week high of $914.93.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 170.91%.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total transaction of $81,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,341,780.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total transaction of $81,298.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,341,780.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,212,779. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on EQIX. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Equinix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $825.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $873.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $870.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $862.00 to $859.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $873.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EQIX

Equinix Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.