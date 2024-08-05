Energizer (ENR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Energizer has set its Q3 guidance at $0.62-0.68 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $3.10-3.30 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $663.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.10 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 119.16% and a net margin of 2.97%. Energizer’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Energizer to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Energizer alerts:

Energizer Stock Performance

Shares of Energizer stock opened at $30.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86. Energizer has a 12 month low of $26.92 and a 12 month high of $37.32.

Energizer Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Energizer’s payout ratio is 100.84%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ENR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Energizer from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Energizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Energizer from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Energizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Energizer from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Energizer

Energizer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.