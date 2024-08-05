Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ:EGRX opened at $4.60 on Thursday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $23.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.75 million, a P/E ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51.

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Trading of Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 378.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 88,685 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 70,158 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 126,282 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 59,095 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 172.0% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 38,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 24,600 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 91,262 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 36,982 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.