Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.000-6.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.0 billion-$2.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.0 billion. Dorman Products also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.00-6.20 EPS.

Dorman Products Trading Up 4.3 %

DORM traded up $4.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.84. 217,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,695. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.85. Dorman Products has a 52-week low of $60.01 and a 52-week high of $104.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $502.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.46 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dorman Products will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DORM

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 1,400 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $138,572.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,481,527.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dorman Products news, SVP Donna M. Long sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total value of $46,030.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,799.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $138,572.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,481,527.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dorman Products

(Get Free Report)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.