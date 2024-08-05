DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON (DOG) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $216.82 Million

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON (DOG) traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. During the last seven days, DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON has traded 46.7% lower against the US dollar. One DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON token can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON has a total market cap of $216.82 million and $8.36 million worth of DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000132 BTC.

About DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON is doggotothemoon.io. DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON’s official Twitter account is @leonidasnft.

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dog (Runes) (DOG) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Runes platform. Dog (Runes) has a current supply of 100,000,000,000. The last known price of Dog (Runes) is 0.00264214 USD and is down -9.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $6,593,835.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://doggotothemoon.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON using one of the exchanges listed above.

