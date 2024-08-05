Davis Capital Management Raises Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Davis Capital Management increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,929 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,136 shares during the period. Davis Capital Management’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 65,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,912 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth $8,818,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $2,101,000. Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 42.7% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 317,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after acquiring an additional 94,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 221.3% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 251,635 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after acquiring an additional 173,313 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $2,101,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 916,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,261,400.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,116,612.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $2,101,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 916,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,261,400.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 196,582 shares of company stock valued at $4,073,082. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KMI

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of KMI stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.68. 18,941,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,440,460. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.93. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 104.55%.

About Kinder Morgan

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.