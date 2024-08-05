Davis Capital Management Has $573,000 Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

Davis Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the quarter. Davis Capital Management owned approximately 0.27% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 399,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,790,000 after purchasing an additional 8,632 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 886.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 392,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,561,000 after purchasing an additional 352,986 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 330,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 294,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 245,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,018,000 after purchasing an additional 18,390 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSMP traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.57. 37,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,257. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.83 and a 1-year high of $24.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.37.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.