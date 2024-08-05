Davis Capital Management Has $408,000 Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Davis Capital Management raised its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 44.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the quarter. Davis Capital Management’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 109.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 231.0% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FNF traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,358,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,235. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $37.10 and a one year high of $56.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.88 and its 200-day moving average is $50.83.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.08). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

In other news, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $4,319,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,033,670.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FNF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.40.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

