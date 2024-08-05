CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.660-0.680 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -. CubeSmart also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.610-2.670 EPS.

CubeSmart Price Performance

Shares of CUBE stock traded up $0.91 on Friday, reaching $48.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,551,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,358. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $33.17 and a 12-month high of $49.58. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.09.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $266.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.68 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 38.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.33%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CubeSmart from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut CubeSmart from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on CubeSmart from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CubeSmart presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.36.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

