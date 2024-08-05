Contrasting Meta Data (NYSE:AIU) & DriveItAway (OTCMKTS:CLCN)

DriveItAway (OTCMKTS:CLCN – Get Free Report) and Meta Data (NYSE:AIU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Meta Data shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of DriveItAway shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of Meta Data shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get DriveItAway alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for DriveItAway and Meta Data, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DriveItAway 0 0 0 0 N/A Meta Data 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DriveItAway and Meta Data’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DriveItAway $2.19 million 2.31 $320,000.00 N/A N/A Meta Data $32.43 million 1.57 $694.49 million N/A N/A

Meta Data has higher revenue and earnings than DriveItAway.

Profitability

This table compares DriveItAway and Meta Data’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DriveItAway -59.80% N/A -65.32% Meta Data N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

DriveItAway has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meta Data has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Meta Data beats DriveItAway on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DriveItAway

(Get Free Report)

DriveItAway Inc. develops and offers a cloud platform/consumer application that enables dealers to sell vehicles through eCommerce, with its Pay as You Go app-based subscription program. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Haddonfield, New Jersey.

About Meta Data

(Get Free Report)

Meta Data Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates K-12 after-school education platform that focuses on young children mathematics training services and FasTrack English services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's products include Artificial Intelligent Education (AIE), a smart training system incorporating virtual reality, artificial intelligence, blockchain, and other technologies to facilitate the teaching and training process; Artificial Intelligent Universe (AIU), provides software and hardware infrastructure (IAAS) to Metaverse business operators or individual users targeted to improve the accessibility of rendering modes through cloud computing and edge computing algorithms and computing power to improve the virtual world; and smart ID card services. It also provides technical services, including simulation teaching modules, 3D teaching modules, virtual reality modules, etc. for smart education business operation service providers, as well as digital services; project completion inspection services; and customer acceptance services. The company was formerly known as OneSmart International Education Group Limited and changed its name to Meta Data Limited in April 2022. Meta Data Limited was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Sha Tin, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for DriveItAway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DriveItAway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.