Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.550-6.800 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 6.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.0 billion-$7.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.3 billion. Clorox also updated its FY25 guidance to $6.55-$6.80 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded up $9.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,902,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,022. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. Clorox has a 1 year low of $114.68 and a 1 year high of $169.14. The company has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 248.71%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CLX shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Clorox from $164.00 to $159.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BNP Paribas began coverage on Clorox in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an underperform rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a sell rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Clorox from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $141.44.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

