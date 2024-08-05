Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Acquired by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 170.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Chemed were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chemed in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Chemed by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Chemed in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHE. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Chemed from $712.00 to $697.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th.

Chemed Price Performance

Shares of CHE traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $590.72. 141,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,898. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $544.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $582.79. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $492.84 and a twelve month high of $654.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.43.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.59 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $595.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.20 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 29.21%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.61%.

Insider Activity at Chemed

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.54, for a total value of $2,270,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,605,899.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.54, for a total value of $2,270,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,605,899.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.17, for a total value of $816,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,252,854.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,784 shares of company stock worth $4,363,213 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Profile

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

