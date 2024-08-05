CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Sold by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp reduced its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNP. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 163.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CNP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. KeyCorp downgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.90.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CNP traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.07. 13,867,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,488,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.06. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.42 and a twelve month high of $31.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

