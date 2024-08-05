CEEK VR (CEEK) Tops One Day Volume of $975,381.39

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for about $0.0270 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 22.1% against the dollar. CEEK VR has a market cap of $21.77 million and approximately $975,381.39 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00010324 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00008510 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001046 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54,314.22 or 1.00701520 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00007784 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00011524 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000057 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.02990784 USD and is down -3.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $809,163.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

