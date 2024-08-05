Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Catalent presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.65.

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $59.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.66 and a 200 day moving average of $56.07. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.16. Catalent has a 1 year low of $31.80 and a 1 year high of $60.20.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Catalent had a negative return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 26.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalent will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalent news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 1,401 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $76,018.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,678.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 1,401 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $76,018.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,678.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 9,088 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total transaction of $534,010.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,431,133.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,482 shares of company stock valued at $779,852 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,639,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,655,000 after acquiring an additional 376,931 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 726,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,644,000 after purchasing an additional 18,752 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 403.3% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 20,273 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Catalent by 2,792.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 516,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,150,000 after purchasing an additional 498,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Catalent by 509.4% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 15,217 shares during the period.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

