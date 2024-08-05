Brokerages Set OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) Price Target at C$4.69

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$4.69.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on OceanaGold from C$4.90 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.
The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.014 per share. This is a boost from OceanaGold’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. OceanaGold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.
OceanaGold Corporation, a gold and copper producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in the United States, the Philippines, and New Zealand. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. OceanaGold Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
