British Land Company PLC (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

British Land Company PLC (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

BTLCY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of British Land to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. HSBC raised shares of British Land from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of British Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

OTCMKTS:BTLCY opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. British Land has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.95.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.0953 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

