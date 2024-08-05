British Land Company PLC (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

British Land Company PLC (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.
BTLCY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of British Land to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. HSBC raised shares of British Land from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of British Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.
British Land Stock Down 0.6 %
British Land Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.0953 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.
About British Land
Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.
