BAE Systems (LON:BA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of BAE Systems (LON:BA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.30) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup raised BAE Systems to a buy rating and set a GBX 1,440 ($18.52) target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on BAE Systems from GBX 1,290 ($16.59) to GBX 1,440 ($18.52) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,410 ($18.14).

LON BA opened at GBX 1,282 ($16.49) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £38.84 billion, a PE ratio of 2,136.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.47, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,321.54 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,299.04.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a GBX 12.40 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 5,000.00%.

In other news, insider Charles Woodburn sold 485,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,389 ($17.87), for a total transaction of £6,746,289.66 ($8,678,016.03). Insiders have bought a total of 35 shares of company stock valued at $46,394 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

