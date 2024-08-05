Axie Infinity Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $642.43 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 4th. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for approximately $4.33 or 0.00007894 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $642.43 million and $45.28 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 28.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00010219 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000073 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00008376 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,625.22 or 0.99672666 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00011215 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,486,111 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 148,467,412.07039732 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 5.02886351 USD and is down -4.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 467 active market(s) with $34,109,666.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

