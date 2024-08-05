Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Sold by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp cut its position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 586 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 8.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 202.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after buying an additional 8,864 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 167.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,580,000 after buying an additional 27,514 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, Burney Co. purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth about $1,095,000. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.34, for a total value of $1,494,422.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,046,853.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.54, for a total value of $1,299,815.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,297,975.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.34, for a total value of $1,494,422.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,046,853.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 275,285 shares of company stock worth $47,692,054 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Stock Performance

NASDAQ TEAM traded down $29.56 on Friday, hitting $143.68. 8,355,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,392,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $169.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.43. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.21 and a fifty-two week high of $258.69. The firm has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.06 and a beta of 0.74.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 18.13% and a negative net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TEAM. Citigroup decreased their price target on Atlassian from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Atlassian from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Atlassian from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Atlassian from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Atlassian from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.25.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

