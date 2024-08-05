Ardor Price Reaches $0.0541 (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. During the last week, Ardor has traded 31.8% lower against the dollar. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $54.09 million and $2.46 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0541 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00035440 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006811 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00012526 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00008372 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003790 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

