Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) vs. Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Head to Head Contrast

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) and Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Apartment Investment and Management has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Macerich has a beta of 2.51, suggesting that its stock price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.3% of Apartment Investment and Management shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.4% of Macerich shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Apartment Investment and Management shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Macerich shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apartment Investment and Management $186.99 million 6.90 -$166.20 million ($1.18) -7.55 Macerich $881.14 million 3.65 -$274.07 million ($1.56) -9.56

This table compares Apartment Investment and Management and Macerich’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Apartment Investment and Management has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Macerich. Macerich is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Apartment Investment and Management, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Apartment Investment and Management and Macerich’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apartment Investment and Management -86.84% -33.35% -7.72% Macerich -8.52% -3.01% -0.99%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Apartment Investment and Management and Macerich, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apartment Investment and Management 0 0 0 0 N/A Macerich 4 2 1 0 1.57

Macerich has a consensus target price of $14.64, indicating a potential downside of 1.79%. Given Macerich’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Macerich is more favorable than Apartment Investment and Management.

Summary

Macerich beats Apartment Investment and Management on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apartment Investment and Management

(Get Free Report)

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add and opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate. Aimco is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as AIV.

About Macerich

(Get Free Report)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, D.C. corridor. Developing and managing properties that serve as community cornerstones, Macerich currently owns 47 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 44 regional town centers. Macerich is firmly dedicated to advancing environmental goals, social good and sound corporate governance. A recognized leader in sustainability, Macerich has achieved a #1 Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) ranking for the North American retail sector for nine consecutive years (2015-2023).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.