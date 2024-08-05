Analyzing Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN) & PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT)

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Free Report) and Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares PermRock Royalty Trust and Viking Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PermRock Royalty Trust 84.70% 6.74% 6.62% Viking Energy Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.7% of PermRock Royalty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.1% of Viking Energy Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PermRock Royalty Trust $6.12 million 7.62 $6.26 million $0.42 9.12 Viking Energy Group $24.04 million 4.00 -$15.43 million N/A N/A

This table compares PermRock Royalty Trust and Viking Energy Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

PermRock Royalty Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Viking Energy Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for PermRock Royalty Trust and Viking Energy Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PermRock Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Viking Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

PermRock Royalty Trust beats Viking Energy Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

PermRock Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It owns interests in the oil and natural gas producing properties. The company's underlying properties include 22,394 net acres in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Viking Energy Group

Viking Energy Group, Inc., an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company operates through two segments, Oil and Gas Production and Power Generation. It manufactures and supplies power generation products, services, and custom energy solutions; clean-tech energy systems, including combined heat and power, tier 4 final diesel, and natural gas industrial engines, solar, wind, and storage; designs and assembles electrical control equipment, such as switch gear, synchronization and paralleling gear, distribution, bi-fuel, and complete power generation production controls; and clean energy and carbon-capture systems to generate clean electricity. The company also engages in developing, patent pending, electric transmission, and distribution of open conductor detection systems to detect a break in a transmission line, distribution line, or coupling failure. The company owns oil and gas leases in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Kansas. The company was formerly known as Viking Investments Group, Inc. and changed its name to Viking Energy Group, Inc. in March 2017. Viking Energy Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Viking Energy Group, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Camber Energy, Inc.

