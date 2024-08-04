Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) One Day Volume Tops $1.38 Million

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 3rd. One Wrapped HBAR token can now be bought for about $0.0584 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped HBAR has a total market cap of $16.20 million and $1.38 million worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wrapped HBAR has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped HBAR Token Profile

Wrapped HBAR’s launch date was August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,279,828 tokens. Wrapped HBAR’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera. The official message board for Wrapped HBAR is hedera.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Wrapped HBAR

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 278,937,046.0713811 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.05918475 USD and is down -4.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $1,928,280.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

