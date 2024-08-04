WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.57.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WNS. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on WNS from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on WNS from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on WNS from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on WNS from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

In other news, insider Omprakash Puria Sanjay 24,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of WNS by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 689,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,831,000 after acquiring an additional 50,944 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in WNS by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,551,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,068,000 after buying an additional 71,004 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in WNS by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 105,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after buying an additional 29,911 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in WNS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,205,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in WNS by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,920,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,362,000 after buying an additional 234,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WNS opened at $57.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.43. WNS has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $74.54.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $312.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.49 million. WNS had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts predict that WNS will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

