Vimeo (VMEO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 5th. Analysts expect Vimeo to post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. Vimeo has set its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $104.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.40 million. Vimeo had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Vimeo to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMEO opened at $3.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $622.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.78 and its 200-day moving average is $3.99. Vimeo has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $5.77.

Separately, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective (up from $4.00) on shares of Vimeo in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

