Velas Price Tops $0.0055 on Top Exchanges (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Velas has a total market capitalization of $14.35 million and $796,901.76 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Velas has traded 26.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Velas coin can currently be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00036985 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00007182 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00012773 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00008739 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003792 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,618,535,801 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is velas.com/en/blog. The official website for Velas is velas.com.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.