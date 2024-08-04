UBS Group Cuts Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target to $39.00

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CPRI. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Capri from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. OTR Global reissued a mixed rating on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Capri from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.29.

Capri stock opened at $33.20 on Wednesday. Capri has a 12-month low of $30.79 and a 12-month high of $54.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.30). Capri had a positive return on equity of 22.76% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Capri will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Capri during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Capri by 171.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capri by 82.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

