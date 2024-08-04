U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Aleem Gillani acquired 10,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.99 per share, for a total transaction of $449,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on USB shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.23.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 2.6 %

USB stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,485,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,838,976. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.47 and a 52-week high of $45.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.59.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 64.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.