Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:TYG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $31.74

Shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $31.74 and traded as high as $35.17. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure shares last traded at $34.62, with a volume of 38,332 shares trading hands.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.78.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.22%.
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.
