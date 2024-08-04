Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:TYG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $31.74

Shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $31.74 and traded as high as $35.17. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure shares last traded at $34.62, with a volume of 38,332 shares trading hands.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Trading Down 2.2 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.78.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.22%.

Institutional Trading of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 9.4% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 7,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 7.2% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 94,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 6,337 shares during the period. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 5.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 17,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 48.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

