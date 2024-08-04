Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Tiptree Price Performance

NASDAQ:TIPT opened at $18.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $663.51 million, a P/E ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 1.30. Tiptree has a 1 year low of $14.74 and a 1 year high of $20.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.24.

Get Tiptree alerts:

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Tiptree had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $498.22 million during the quarter.

Tiptree Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Tiptree

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Tiptree’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

In other Tiptree news, CEO Jonathan Ilany bought 1,550 shares of Tiptree stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,021 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,367.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tiptree

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TIPT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 272.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Tiptree in the second quarter valued at $48,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Tiptree by 25.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Tiptree by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tiptree in the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. 37.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tiptree Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Mortgage. The company offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, general liability, contractual liability protection, property and other short-tail, and alternative risks insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as credit protection surrounding loan payments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tiptree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiptree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.