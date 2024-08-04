Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 507 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Security National Bank acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In related news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 528 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.78, for a total transaction of $133,995.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,718 shares in the company, valued at $943,554.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.78, for a total transaction of $133,995.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,718 shares in the company, valued at $943,554.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $171,412.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,309.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,199 shares of company stock worth $572,750 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ROK shares. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $312.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.17.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 4.2 %

Rockwell Automation stock traded down $11.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $253.47. 831,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,806. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $265.87 and its 200 day moving average is $275.63. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $249.00 and a 52 week high of $317.74. The company has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.88%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

