Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $2.93 Million Stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 135.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,420 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in EQT were worth $2,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EQT. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of EQT by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 538,463 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,817,000 after purchasing an additional 18,804 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of EQT by 421.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 64,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 52,443 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in EQT by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 52,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 32,409 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in EQT by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 95,871 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 82,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in EQT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at EQT

In related news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $1,425,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 456,837 shares in the company, valued at $18,602,402.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $1,935,840.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,642,900.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $1,425,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 456,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,602,402.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on EQT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut EQT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on EQT in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Stephens cut their price objective on EQT from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on EQT in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EQT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

EQT Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of EQT traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.57. The stock had a trading volume of 9,078,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,123,241. The company has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.12. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $31.41 and a 52 week high of $45.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.61 and a 200 day moving average of $37.16.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. EQT had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $952.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.65%.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

