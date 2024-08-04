Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $2.69 Million Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Equifax were worth $2,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Equifax in the first quarter valued at $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Equifax in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider John W. Gamble, Jr. 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider John W. Gamble, Jr. 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carla Chaney sold 5,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total value of $1,235,626.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,029,028.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,238 shares of company stock valued at $2,647,378 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equifax stock traded up $2.53 on Friday, hitting $284.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,464,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,422. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.95 and a 1 year high of $287.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $248.25 and a 200-day moving average of $249.11.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.09. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

EFX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Equifax from $255.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Equifax from $273.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.00.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

